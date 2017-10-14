Dance parties are the best. Feeling stressed? Dance party it out. Cooking something? A dance party adds a bit of spice. It's just a Wednesday? I think you mean its Dancepartyday.

That's certainly the attitude of this parrot. All it needs to have its own little dance party is the "Madagascar" version of "I Like to Move It" by Reel 2 Real. Once King Julien, voiced by Sacha Baron Cohen, starts singing, the parrot starts moving. It sidesteps down its perch and begins to bob its head to the rhythm of the music, letting loose with some chirps.

This is clearly one happy bird. I wonder what else is on its dance party playlist?