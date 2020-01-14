Listen to this pug and you'll understand why the makers of 'Halo' hired him for voice-overs

Gyoza the pug is grunting, growling, huffing and puffing his way to video game stardom.

The team at 343 Industries was searching for new noises and sound effects for their upcoming game "Halo Infinite," the next chapter in one of the most popular franchises in video game history.

The team knew they needed a special someone to record alien sounds.

That's where Gyoza comes in. This sweet boy lives with the game's technical art director.

Once Gyoza arrived to the studio, the sound design team put a microphone nearby and recorded everything from heavy breathing to burps.

The video above from the Halo instagram page shows the studio team and Gyoza having so much fun, complete with clear recordings of his lovely grunts.

"Halo Infinite" is set to be released in late 2020 in conjunction with a new Xbox console. So you won't have to wait too long before you can search the game's vast landscapes for Gyoza's signature noises.

Ben Bolton looks at everything through a video lens.

