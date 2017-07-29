https://youtu.be/eB6rcoX347U

It's a dog-eat-dog world out there, and the earlier in life we realize that, the better.

Take this puppy for instance. Getting any attention in that litter has to be a real challenge. You have to pull out all the stops: Cute whimpers. Scampering at mom's heels. Practicing the upward bow wheel pose.

Wait, what?

Yes, it seems the pup has been working on its yoga so it can nurse. Instead of trying to fight through its siblings, this pup bends over backwards to find a nipple and seems to be flexible enough to reach one and nurse.

It's impressive and a clear sign that this puppy will grow up to do whatever it takes to make it in this big new world — maybe even open up a doggy yoga studio.