Sniffles the dog may have lost his nose, but he hasn't lost hope

Sniffles had a hard life Puerto Rico. He lost his nose and sustained multiple injuries after a pack of stray dogs attacked him. He was rescued by a group called Rabito Kontento and eventually made his way to Orlando, Florida.

To make matters worse, he ended up back on the streets again in Orlando. Sniffles was picked up by Orange County Animal Control in mid-December.

On Dec. 19, the 12-year-old pup's luck began to change when he ended up at Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida, a group that could finally give him the love and medical attention he needed.

Sniffles at Orange County Animal Services. (Photo: Poodle and Pooch Rescue)

Sniffles is now up for adoption and will be ready to go to a forever home following dental surgery. His story has gone viral, and Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida has received hundreds of inquires about adopting him.

"We're getting emails, phone calls, and text messages from all across the country," Michele Wacker, the special needs director at Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida, told MNN.

Wacker says Sniffles is starting to come out of his shell after receiving the love and care he deserves.

Sniffles is celebrating the holidays. (Photo: Poodle and Pooch Rescue)

Because of the damage to his nose, the doctors who originally operated on him gave him two new holes to breathe through. One is located where his nose used to be and the other is near his front teeth.

While he's undergoing dental surgery, the vets want to make sure he doesn't have any infections in those areas. Otherwise, the team at Poodle and Pooch Rescue believe he will be healthy and ready to go in a few weeks — with some occasional snorting because of his medical conditions.

They also treated him for hookworms, whipworms, and an eye infection, all caused by the time he spent on the streets of Orange County. But now that he has been treated, he has become a loving and playful boy at the rescue.

Sniffles with Amy, one of their volunteers, at the vet's office. (Photo: Poodle and Pooch Rescue)

"He's just going to need a family to love him," said Wacker. "He is not going to need any specialized medical care, not that we can foresee anyway."



Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida is a nonprofit organization that has been helping senior and special needs dogs for over 11 years. They are run by volunteers and funded by donations. Sniffles is just one of many lives this group has saved.



Wacker says the interest and donations for Sniffles have taken care of him, but that she hopes the attention he has gotten can help more of their senior and special needs dogs and others around the country.

