For this stray dog, there's no place like Subway

Subway's most loyal customer has four paws and appreciates a meal when she can get one.

Every day for the past year, "Subway Sally" has strolled up to the sandwich chain's location in Portales, New Mexico, looking for a bite to eat.

Employees have become friendly with the stray pup, and they make sure she gets a hearty meal every night.

One of the Subway employees, Giovanni Luhman, filmed and uploaded his interaction with "Subway Sally" on the social media platform TikTok.

The next day, he woke up to find that the dog had become an internet sensation, with his video accumulating more than 10 million views.

Luhman told CBS News he hopes people learn something from the "Subway Sally" videos and that he personally feels inspired to start a local pet food drive.

He explained in multiple videos that he can't take Sally home because he already has cats, and that he hasn't taken her to a shelter because the nearest one has a high kill rate.

For now, "Subway Sally" gets to "eat fresh" at Subway every day, but hopefully she'll find her way to a forever home where she'll never have to beg for a meal again.

