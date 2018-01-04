Canada's attempts to cope with the bitter cold continue, and while some animals are being sheltered from the cold, others are being encouraged to get out there and get a little bit of exercise.

In Calgary, Dan McFee constructed an obstacle course for his canine companion, Linus, from some of the area's considerable snowfall. The course has hairpin turns, straightaways, tunnels and even a few jumps for good measure. It's a daring track, but one that little Linus seems very confident in clearing. He doesn't crash into the snow once!

"He's running probably 10-15 minutes, just doing tracks, doing loops and, yeah, he's just having fun," McFee told CTV Calgary.

It's certainly a creative way to take the dog out when you can't get to the snow-covered dog park!