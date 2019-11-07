U.S. Women's National Soccer team gets a visit from service dogs in training

These 🐶 are all training to become service dogs thanks to our friends at @4PawsForAbility and they are all just the 𝗴𝗼𝗼𝗱𝗲𝘀𝘁 boys and girls around.



We love this new frenship. @dog_rates, do your thing ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wXfHy8RasN — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) November 7, 2019

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team is preparing for their Thursday night match against Sweden, but it didn't stop them from visiting with some special furry friends.

Service dogs in training from 4 Paws For Ability visited the team during a practice, and doggo cuteness ensued.

Their twitter description says, "4 Paws for Ability enriches the lives of children with disabilities by training and placing quality, task-trained service dogs."

Their organization is based in Ohio, not far from the stadium where the women's national team will take on Sweden.



Videos and pictures of the visit were posted across social media, and dog lovers around the country couldn't get enough of the national and canine pride.

We'll see if the added barks and cheers are enough to lead the team on to a victory.

