호돌오빠 이런소리 낼줄 알아??🐺 #호돌 #사랑 #프렌치불독 #frenchbulldog #frenchies #호돌이는사랑입니다 #사랑인이름입니다 #한살된개린이 #1개월개린이 A post shared by French Hodol & Love (@french_hodol) on Dec 13, 2016 at 4:46am PST

Hodol the French bulldog puppy had to think long and hard when his owner asked him to jump into her arms off the safety of his comfy couch. Apparently, the cautious little guy takes the whole "look before you leap" thing seriously.

He voiced his concerns with some incredibly heartfelt howls and a few distinctive yelps, answered in kind by his owner as she urged the reticent pup to take the airborne plunge.

Finally, Hodol catapulted his tiny, tubby body into the air, landing with a belly flop into outstretched hands.

What a brave boy.