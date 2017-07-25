Hodol the French bulldog puppy had to think long and hard when his owner asked him to jump into her arms off the safety of his comfy couch. Apparently, the cautious little guy takes the whole "look before you leap" thing seriously.
He voiced his concerns with some incredibly heartfelt howls and a few distinctive yelps, answered in kind by his owner as she urged the reticent pup to take the airborne plunge.
Finally, Hodol catapulted his tiny, tubby body into the air, landing with a belly flop into outstretched hands.
What a brave boy.