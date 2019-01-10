FDA reduces inspections, putting food supply at risk, as shutdown continues

As the partial shutdown of the U.S. government continues, many of the government's food safety inspection duties have been curtailed.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is placing a priority on inspecting as many "high-risk" food facilities as possible.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb announced Jan. 9 in a series of tweets that the agency was doing what it could to continue inspections, but that it was rapidly running out of funds.

"The functions that can most directly impact consumer safety will continue, to the best of our abilities," Gottlieb tweeted, "subject to the legal and financial limitations of the current circumstances."

Struggling to inspect

The FDA normally conducts around 160 facility inspections a week, and one-third of those facilities are considered to be a high risk for causing food-borne infections. These facilities typically deal with baby formula, vegetables, fruit, soft cheeses and seafood, among others. A facility is also considered a high risk if it has a history of food safety concerns.

Around 150 employees have been furloughed because of the shutdown, and the FDA is looking into measures to bring these employees back as soon as next week in an effort to resume inspections.

The agency is following shutdown directives issued late last year by Department of Health and Human Services. The directives force the FDA to cease routine inspections, while those employees tasked with jobs deemed critical to human safety would continue to work, albeit without pay. Such tasks include issuing recalls and investigating food-borne illnesses.

The FDA made moves last week to ease the burden on inspectors working without pay by giving them access to the central expense account so they could travel without incurring large credit debt — because they don't know when the government will reimburse them, reports The New York Times.

Foreign food inspections and inspections at ports continue, despite the shutdown.

U.S. Department of Agriculture inspections, which cover meat, poultry and egg facilities, have continued during the shutdown. These inspectors are also working without pay.

Cause for concern

The FDA played a part in determining the source for last year's romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak. (Photo: Manjurul Haque/Shutterstock)

The lack of inspections has a number of outside organizations worried.

Andrew Rosenberg, director of the Center for Science and Democracy at the Union of Concerned Scientists, told the Times he was concerned about contaminated shellfish appearing on shelves, particularly clams, mussels and oysters that may come from contaminated waters.

"It can be very nasty stuff," Rosenberg explained, a former official with the seafood inspection program run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. "It can be anything from E. coli to Vibrio. It is important for people to look for an inspection certificate."

The FDA has not posted any new warning letters since the beginning of the shutdown, according to an email sent to Bloomberg by the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

"That raises concerns that enforcement activities may have effectively stopped," the center said.

