A horrific scene unfolded in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, as a gunman opened fire on a music festival from the 32nd floor of a nearby hotel. At least 58 people were killed in the attack, according to police, and more than 500 were reportedly injured.

Violence like this has become all too common, yet despite its terrible familiarity, it will always be dwarfed by the valor of people who rush to help during and after the tragedy. As the late children’s TV host Fred Rogers famously said, these are times to focus not on the despicable few, but on the heroes all around us.

"When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping,'" Rogers said. "To this day, especially in times of 'disaster,' I remember my mother’s words and I am always comforted by realizing that there are still so many helpers — so many caring people in this world."

And in the wake of this recent tragedy, people across Las Vegas and elsewhere have rushed to help. Not just in the immediate aftermath, but also by heeding the call to donate blood.

Some lines were relatively short, however.

And local newscasts from outside of Nevada made sure to highlight the residents' altruism.

Meanwhile, some places had to turn folks away until a second blood donation truck could arrive later in the day.

The Las Vegas Sun has a short list of places where blood donations can be made.

