Tasha Fuiaba happily climbs a ladder to board the USS Ashland after her ordeal. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

When Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiava set off on a journey in a sailboat from Hawaii to Tahiti, they thought they were incredibly prepared. They had a year's worth of food, a water purifier and their two dogs for company.

But as they set sail in the spring, the first day may have been an omen. One of their cellphones washed overboard into the Pacific and from there, things got progressively worse, reports the Associated Press.

Bad weather caused their engine to fail about a month into the trip. Then the mast on their boat became damaged. And their water purifier stopped working. And they were stuck in the middle of the open ocean.

But the women continued on, believing they could make it to land by sail. Two months into their trip, long past when they thought they would have arrived in Tahiti, they started making daily distress calls, which went unanswered.

Finally, after more than five months being lost at sea, they were discovered by a Taiwanese fishing vessel in late October. The crew alerted the U.S. Coast Guard, and the USS Ashland rescued them about 900 miles southeast of Japan, thousands of miles off course from their intended destination.

Command Master Chief Gary Wise welcomes Jennifer Appel aboard the USS Ashland. (Photo: U.S. Navy)

The sailboat was declared unseaworthy, so the women and dogs were brought aboard the Ashland, an amphibious dock landing ship.

"They saved our lives," said Appel through a U.S. Navy press release. "The pride and smiles we had when we saw [U.S. Navy] on the horizon was pure relief."

Here's a video of the rescue. (The dogs are so excited!)

98 days of distress calls, but no reply

According to the AP, Appel said they had sent a distress signal for 98 days with no response.

"It was very depressing and very hopeless, but it's the only thing you can do, so you do what you can do," she said.

She said a group of sharks attacked their boat one night, and a lone shark returned a day later. Both times they felt lucky that their hull was sturdy enough to withstand the battering.

She credited the two dogs with keeping them company and keeping their spirits up. They lived off their food supply of mostly pasta, oatmeal and rice and tried not to give up hope that they would be rescued.

Appel said the the ordeal has been life-changing.

"There is a true humility to wondering if today is your last day. If tonight is your last night. If the storm that’s approaching is going to bring down the rig."