Don't forget fire safety this holiday season

It's the holiday season again! While we enjoy large meals with family or unwrapping gifts by the tree, it's also a great time to brush up on fire safety.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) made several videos showing what could happen if you aren't fire conscious.

The first video at the top of the page shows what could go wrong if you don't use a turkey fryer properly.

The CPSC says you should always fry your turkey outside, away from any structures, and not to overfill the oil in the fryer.

In the last two decades, there have been roughly 218 fires or scald/burn incidents involving turkey fryers, according to the CPSC.

This video shows just how quickly a dry Christmas tree can go up in flames because of a broken light or a burning candle left unsupervised.

Only use holiday lights tested for safety by nationally-recognized testing laboratories, says the CSPC.

Be sure to toss out any light sets with broken or cracked sockets, frayed insulation, bare wires or loose connections.

There were roughly 100 Christmas tree fires and 1,100 candle fires each year between 2014 and 2016, resulting in 10 deaths, 150 injuries and $50 million in property damage, according to the CSPC.

The candle fire statistics also suggest applying the same cautions when using a menorah for Hanukkah.

They say to put lit candles where you can easily see them and away from flammable items like curtains.

Always be sure to blow out candles before leaving a room.

The last video above is a great overview of how to approach the upcoming holidays with fire safety in mind.

The discussion between CSPC Commissioner Dana Baiocco and interior designer Sabrina Soto covers a variety of safety topics, including cooking tips, decorating tips and even shopping tips.

The holidays are meant to be some of the most enjoyable time of the year, so be sure to take a few minutes to review the tips and videos to keep it safe as well.

Holiday Safety Tips Poster (Photo: CPSC)

