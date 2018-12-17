The video above is a striking demonstration of why you should water your Christmas tree regularly. The video, from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), shows the difference between a watered tree in a safe location versus a dry tree located near an unattended candle.

That's no way to celebrate the holiday.

"There are about 200 decorating-related injuries each day during the busy holiday season," said CPSC Acting Chairman Ann Marie Buerkle. "Make safety a part of your family’s holiday decorating this year. Keep your Christmas tree watered, check holiday lights before you put them on the tree and use extra caution with candles."

Between 2013 and 2015, there was an annual average of about 100 Christmas tree fires, resulting in 10 deaths, 10 injuries, and $12 million in property loss per year, according to the CPSC.

And for all the jolly talk, this is season you need to pay attention. A deeper dive into the data shows there were 18,400 injuries associated with holiday decorating seen in emergency departments nationwide from November 2016 through January 2017.

The most frequent decorating incidents involved falls, lacerations, and strains or sprains.

So keep yourself from becoming a sad holiday statistic, and check out the CPSC's full list of safety tips for the holidays.

Don't let your Christmas tree get so thirsty

Here's a not-so-subtle reminder to water your tree this holiday: A dry Christmas tree can catch on fire and burn up your house in a jiffy.