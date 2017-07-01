Die-hard fans may parse every word from every interview given by the writers and actors about the possibility of a second Netflix "Gilmore Girls" revival, but those involved with the show are getting on with their day-to-day lives. Scott Patterson, who played diner owner Luke Danes and served hundreds of very large cups of coffee to Lauren Graham's Lorelei and Alexis Bledel's Rory through the years, is launching his own coffee brand.

The brand's name will not be Luke's, even though last fall Patterson himself showed up at the promotional Luke's Diner pop-ups and served coffee in anticipation of the Netflix revival. Instead, his coffee company's name will be Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee, according to an interview he gave Wealth Management.

While Patterson doesn't explain the origin of the name in the interview, I wouldn't be surprised if it's a nod to the large cups of coffee the fictional Luke served in his diner.

Gilmore Girls: Could these big coffee mugs be the inspiration for Scott Patterson's new coffee company's name? (Photo: Netflix)

The really big coffee mugs that Graham and Bledel are holding in the promo photo for last year's "Gilmore Girls" revival are the size of the mugs used in Luke's Diner. How can I not think that "Big Mug Coffee" is referring to them?

Scotty P's coffee should be available soon.

"We're almost ready to launch, but we want to have our ducks in a row before we come out with it," Patterson told Wealth Management. "Quality coffee is something that I am obsessed with. It's the thing I look forward to every morning and throughout the day and throughout the evening and now throughout the middle of the night."



Although after years of searching for the perfect coffee I finally found one that I make every day in my home, I'm sure out of fan loyalty, I'll give Scotty P's Big Mug Coffee a try when it comes out. And chances are, I'll be parsing any writing on the back of the bag looking for some sort of cryptic hint that Patterson may get the chance to resume his role as Luke at least one more time. That's what die-hard fans do.