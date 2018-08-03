Trying to figure out how much sangria you need for a party can be difficult. Online party calculators can give you some idea, but in the end, your guests may not drink as much as you thought they would. And even if all the sangria is gone, there's still all that fruit left in the bottom of your pitcher.

Do you have to toss all that out? Of course not. There are creative ways to use up leftover sangria or even just the remaining fruit.

Sangria smoothies

The color of your smoothie will depend on the color of your sangria and fruit. (Photo: Boontoom Sae-Kor/Shutterstock)

Put your ice cube trays to use by freezing cubes of leftover sangria that's been separated from the fruit. The fruit can be frozen separately — rinds and skins removed if necessary. Organic Wine Exchange explains how to take that frozen leftover sangria and fruit and turn them into sangria smoothies in your blender with the addition of some lemon-lime soda.

Sangria popsicles

Don't let the kids get their hands on these popsicles. (Photo: Elena Shashkina/Shutterstock

You can make sangria popsicles with leftover sangria two different ways. You can chop up the fruit into bitesized pieces — making sure all rinds and skins are removed, putting some into popsicle molds and then pouring the leftover wine on top and freezing in the coldest part of your freezer. The alcohol in them will make them melt quickly, but they'll be yummy grown-up treats.

You can also make popsicles out of leftover fruit only. Everyday Originals explains how to puree the leftover fruit and turn it into fruit pops with a kick.

Fruit sauce

All that fruit will be left at the bottom of the pitcher when the sangria is gone. Don't waste it. (Photo: Evgeny Karandaev/Shutterstock)

The fruit has been sitting in the wine for some time, and it's soaked up a lot of flavor, even as it has imparted some flavors into the wine. Healthyish suggests draining any remaining wine from the fruit and blending it into a cold sauce. You can use the sauce as a topping for French toast, ice cream and more.

Sangria jam

Last night's sangria fruit shouldn't become the next morning's breakfast jam. Save it for another occasion. (Photo: October22/Shutterstock)

KitchenTable Scraps explains how to turn the fruit into a one-of-a-kind jam that will keep several weeks in the refrigerator.