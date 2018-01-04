There are few things on Earth — no matter how unsavory — that can’t get a wholesome makeover from the product labeling department.

Take the new craze for "raw" water, for example.

Minerals! Probiotics! Beneficial bacteria!

And the extra-fine print at the very bottom: May contain squirrel poo.

Of course, the purveyors of the latest drink fad — unfiltered, untreated, unsterilized spring water marketed as "raw" — wouldn't be legally required to list some of the less salutary substances, or their potential ill effects.

But the idea of turning unclean water into gold seems to be taking hold.

According to the New York Times, people are slurping it down with the six-bucks-a-gallon fervor typically reserved for kale juice or kombucha or apricot kernels.

The charm, according to companies like Live Water, is that water is "perfect just the way it is."

In other words, unfiltered, untreated and unsterilized — essentially a return to the land of lakes and tummy aches. Or a refreshing reversal of centuries of water treatment and sanitation.

Back to those bracing days when water could kill you!

And, as Lloyd Alter writes in Treehugger, those days aren’t still fully behind us. Lapses and breakdowns in municipal treatment systems — or all-out negligence as we’ve seen in Flint, Michigan — remind us of water’s lethal potential.

"Water quality and safety is serious stuff, and 'raw water' can make you seriously sick," Alter notes. "This is truly the dumbest idea ever to come out of California."

And we would be hard-pressed to disagree. Sure, the water that some 280 million Americans get from their tap is no angel. Some microbes with a penchant for gastrointestinal grief slip through water treatment plants. Small amounts of the chlorine used to treat it are in virtually every sip. And then there are occasional breakdowns at the plant that let all kinds of hitchhikers through — prompting, hopefully, a boil-water advisory.

While it isn't fool-proof, the water that flows through U.S. taps endures a rigorous process to remove contaminants. (Photo: Kekyalyaynen/Shutterstock)

"Raw" water, on the other hand, may seem like an intentional breakdown — an effort to get back to nature. And back to all that scrappy bacteria that made life interesting — or snuffed it out completely.

With compelling names like Live Water and Tourmaline Spring and Zero Mass Water, companies are set to cash in on the latest craze — which, admittedly, might be best labeled a micro-fad for now.

But in the years ahead, the profits are poised to really flow. Arizona-based Zero Mass Water, for instance, is looking to sell equipment that lets people gather water from the air where they live. Even knowing a few of the unsavory ingredients oin the air in some of America’s biggest cities hasn’t stopped venture capitalists from flocking to the company, helping it raise some $24 million.

It’s a "new yet ancient" idea, Live Water claims on its website, regaling readers with the benefits of plain old water.

And then, after hitting every feel-good note about "raw" water — at the very bottom of the website — there’s the proverbial fine print:

*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. Our services are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your health care provider before making a decision to switch your drinking water source.

Some things, like that sobering asterisk at the bottom of every sales pitch, never get old.