I recently shared my Slow Cooker Chicken Salad recipe with you. Inspired by a conversation I had with a couple of friends yesterday at a party, I decided to hunt down more slow cooker recipes that work well for summer.

No one likes to heat up the oven or the stovetop when it’s hot outside. Your house gets hotter, your air conditioning kicks up a notch, and your energy usage spikes. Grilling is one answer to keeping your kitchen cool in the summer, but another great option is using the slow cooker. You may call it a Crock Pot, but that’s kind of like calling all bandages Band-Aids. We all do it, but technically it's not correct. Crock Pot is one maker of slow cookers.

Whether you use a slow cooker or a Crock Pot, you’re sure to find a couple of recipes here that you’ll want to make this summer.

Sandwich fillings

BBQ Pork for Sandwiches – It doesn’t get easier than three ingredients and a slow cooker. Check out the organic aisle for a BBQ sauce with ingredients you can trust or if you want to put a little extra work into it.

Slow Cooker Southern Pulled Pork with Cole Slaw – This is one of my own recipes. Instead of BBQ sauce, the shredded pork is topped with cole slaw. This is a favorite summer recipe around my house.

Sloppy Chicken Joes – Chicken is substituted for beef in this sloppy recipe with a homemade sauce in which you can control the ingredients. I’d opt for fresh peppers and onions in the summer from the garden or farmers market instead of the frozen ones in the recipe.

From your garden

You might not think to use a slow cooker for eggplant, but why not? (Photo: Valentsova/Shutterstock)

Ratatouille in the Crock Pot – Eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, peppers fresh from the garden (or the farmers market or grocery store) are combined with other traditional ratatouille ingredients and simmered slowly all day.

Fresh Tomato Sauce – Four cups of chopped tomatoes right from your garden go into this easy slow cooker recipes.

Side dishes

You can put fresh collard greens in the slow cooker, too. (Photo: Mona Makela/Shutterstock)

Boston Baked Beans – Baked beans are a great side dish for burgers and dogs. This recipe slow cooks for 10 hours, so start it the night before if you’re having an early afternoon BBQ.

Slow-Cooked Collard Greens – This recipe calls for frozen greens, but you can use fresh along with fresh green onion and bell pepper for this Southern side dish.

Main dishes

You can use a whole chicken or even chicken wings with the chicken recipe below. (Photo: Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock)