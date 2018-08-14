Want to lose weight? Don't eat fat. Don't eat carbs. Eat skim dairy products. Eat full-fat dairy products. Eat like the cavemen ate. Drink a glass of red wine before bed. Eat dark chocolate. Don't drink diets drinks. Do drink diet drinks. Add green coffee beans to your diet. Eat high protein. Don't eat after dinner. Drink a lot of water.

This list of diet advice could go on and on, as could a list of the names of specific diets — Paleo, Atkins, Keto, Zone, Weight Watchers, DASH, Whole 30 .... I have personally been on a few of these diets and had various amounts of success with the ones I've tried.

Bob Harper, celebrity personal trainer and host of the show "The Biggest Loser" has recently released "The Super Carb Diet: Shed Pounds, Build Strength, Eat Real Food," a book that claims to describe the healthiest way to eat. (We've heard that before.) Although the term super carbs has been bandied around for a while now, Harper has turned the term into a diet name, one that flies in the face of other diets like Atkins or Keto (short for ketogenic), where almost all carbs are forbidden.

Back to basics

Here's the gist of the Super Carb Diet: it's a combination of healthy proteins, healthy fats, and healthy, complex carbohydrates, all macronutrients. This isn't the way Harper always ate, though. He had been following a Paleo diet that was high in fats and very, very low in carbs. But in 2017, when he suffered a serious heart attack, he re-evaluated his diet.

In this clip below from "Larry King Now," in which King begins with the same thoughts everyone has, "Carbs are in, carbs are out, calories are in, calories are out, you can eat this ...," Harper says he wants to get people to go back to the basics.

What are super carbs? They're complex carbohydrates like brown rice, sweet potatoes, whole grain breads and oatmeal — foods with lots of nutrients that can give you fuel for the day. They don't spike your sugar levels quickly and make you crash the way carbs made from white flour products do. Harper calls those types of carbs "carbage."

Is Harper's new way of eating (which isn't so new; it's very much like the Mediterranean diet) the healthiest way to eat? He certainly thinks so. Even if it's not the absolute healthiest, it doesn't seem to be a bad way to fuel your body. Eating complex carbs, healthy fats, lots of fruits and vegetables, and lean protein (mainly fish and chicken) as the mainstays of a diet is healthy for anyone, as long as you don't have any specific dietary issues.