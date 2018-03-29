Last year, when it came to avocado availability, it was famine. This year, it's a feast. That's because an avocado tree has good years and bad years. Avocados are an alternate bearing crop, according to The Fresno Bee. Every other year, the trees will produce a light crop. In the years in between, the trees will produce a heavy crop.

That's why last spring, avocado prices rose. They were the highest they had been in 19 years because the crop was down, but demand was up. This year, there will be 300 million more pounds of avocado available in the U.S. than last year, so prices should not increase.

Americans have a love affair with avocados, and our consumption of the healthy fruit keeps on increasing. In 2000, we consumed 2.23 pounds of avocados per capita. In 2016, that figure rose to 7.1 pounds.

Since they're currently plentiful and less expensive, I'm sure there will be an abundance of guacamole this year. But there's so much more than can be done with this nutrition-dense powerhouse that contains almost 20 nutrients including potassium, vitamin K, folate, B vitamins and vitamin C, as well as being a good source of healthy fats.

So enjoy this year's feast and try one of these recipes for avocados.



Baked avocado fries

It sounds weird; it is weird — but it's also delicious! (Photos: Jaymi Heimbuch)

Dipped in egg and breadcrumbs, avocado slices turn into baked avocado fries when cooked in the oven. They're a delicious snack or side dish that be dipped in whatever sauce you choose.

Spicy Strawberry Avocado Salsa

An unexpected, but delicious, salsa. (Photo: Jaymi Heimbuch)

Guacamole isn't thing with avocados you can scoop up with a tortilla. This Spicy Strawberry Avocado Salsa also has cucumbers and jalapeno peppers in it. This is a dish you eat immediately because the avocado will go brown if stored in the refrigerator, but it's so good there shouldn't be any leftovers.

Avocado toast

Avocado Toast with Tangy Olive Tempenade (Photo: Jaymi Heimbuch)

This recipe for Avocado Toast with Tangy Olive Tapenade elevates avocado toast from a throw-together breakfast to a hearty meal made on a thick slice of ciabatta bread.

Eggless mayonnaise

Avocados, thanks to their silky texture and fat content, make for an excellent egg substitute in mayo. (Photo: Ana Photo/Shutterstock)

Avocados can replace eggs to make a vegan mayonnaise. Their silky texture and fat content mimic the mouth feel of mayonnaise made with eggs. It's easy to make, and fresh avocado mayonnaise will last in the refrigerator up to two weeks.

Vegan chocolate cake with chocolate avocado frosting

It looks like traditional cake, and it tastes like traditional cake, but it has not-so-traditional ingredients. (Photo: Jaymi Heimbuch)

You can have your cake and eat it, too, when the frosting is made with healthy avocados. You don't even have to tell anyone what's in it if you don't want to because this cake is so decadent, they may not even believe you.