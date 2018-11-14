Can we just stop with the Keurig food trend?

Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig is the latest machine. (Photo: Drinkworks)

Keurig can't stop creating products we don't need. The latest is the Drinkworks Home Bar, a machine that will take up valuable real estate on your kitchen counter and spit out cocktails. A pod contains all of the "quality" ingredients you need to make cocktails such as a Cosmopolitan, Moscow Mule or a Long Island Ice Tea — but liquor brands aren't revealed. The pod is inserted in this new machine just like K-Cups are inserted in a Keurig coffee maker. There are even pods to make beer. I can't begin to imagine what that would taste like. But I can imagine the waste that will come from these pods, which run about $4 each.

Is it really that difficult to use a measuring cup or jigger to measure ingredients? It's cheaper than the pods, we know that. Plus, add $1 to each of the first 300 pod cocktails you make because the machine costs $299. How hard is it to pour gin and tonic over ice? It's so easy to make cocktails without an electricity-sucking machine, one that will eventually end up in a landfill (most likely before it ever makes 300 cocktails). Honestly, this is pathetic. As pathetic as dumbing down heating up soup or pouring boiling water over oatmeal, both of which the Keurig has previously done.

Not the first time we've been down this road

Not all Keurig machines have doubles uses, but some do. But it does make me wonder if your soup pods will taste like coffee or your coffee will taste like soup. (Photo: Keith Homan/Shutterstock.com)

A few years ago, Campbell's announced Keurig owners would soon be able to make soup from Campbell's K-Cups. The soup pods are now for sale, and after reading about them on Time, I'm sad. I'm sad in the same way I was sad when I saw pre-made, frozen grilled cheese sandwiches in a box in the frozen foods aisle of my grocery store. It seems like consumers are saying that pulling a pan out of the cupboard is just too much work and we're OK with creating mounds of trash so we don't have to lift a finger.

I also think we might be fooling ourselves about the convenience of some of these items, plus there's the cost of the soup K-Cups themselves.

Consider another food option, Nature Valley's Bistro Cups Oatmeal:

Several people in the YouTube comments mention that you can just run hot water through your Keurig and pour it on a package of instant oatmeal for a lot less money. If true, these Bistro Cups are no more convenient and over six times more expensive than the convenient alternative.

Making a big pot of chicken noodle soup once a week and dividing it into individual portions or throwing together some overnight oats to grab in the morning would save money, create less trash and provide healthier meals.

I understand the need for convenience once in a while. But to keep regularly replacing healthy foods with quicker, less healthy, more wasteful, more expensive versions just to shave a minute or two off cooking time and to create fewer dirty dishes is just sad. Let's stop it.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information since it was originally published in September 2015.

Can we just stop with the Keurig food trend?

Yes, you can make soup — and now cocktails — with your Keurig machine, but is it really more convenient?