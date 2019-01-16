Chef Jose Andres feeds furloughed workers

Chef José Andrés is giving Nobel Peace Prize decision makers another reason to consider him for the prestigious award for which he was recently nominated. The founder of World Central Kitchen and his charitable organization are providing free meals to unpaid, furloughed federal workers in Washington, D.C, sidelines by the government shutdown. Andrés sent a team to the nation's capital on Jan. 14 to begin the #ChefsForFeds initiative.

According to CNN, workers with a valid ID can get a hot meal during the day and also food to take home for their families. Chloe Mata, a spokeswoman for World Central Kitchen, told the news site that the organization plans to make "thousands of daily meals each day" and that they will continue to do so "as long as needed."

A mission to feed others healthy food

World Central Kitchen's mission isn't simply to feed people in need during an emergency. It's to feed them good, healthy food. The first day's menu of the #ChefsForFeds initiative is illustrative of that mission. An Instagram post lists the choices as a toasted ham and cheese sandwich with fried and egg and roasted garlic aioli; a vegan quinoa power bowl with black beans, couscous, braised kale, fried Brussels sprouts, roasted cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, toasted pipits, and maple vinaigrette; and vegan roasted fennel and tomato soup with toasted pine nuts.

After Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico, José Andrés and his team from World Central Kitchen fed over 3 million meals to those in need. Now the organization is in Washington, D.C., feeding federal workers who are going without pay. (Photo: Chef Jose Andres/Instagram)

The charity organization's Instagram also posted that early on the first day, furloughed federal workers were lining up for the good food. World Central Kitchen served hundreds before noon.

In a Twitter message earlier this week, Andrés announced that World Central Kitchen would be coming to D.C. and also called on the politicians in D.C., and especially President Trump, "to make sure that we end this moment in the history of America where families are about to go hungry."

Andrés founded World Central Kitchen after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, and the organization has grown significantly in the past decade. In the past couple of years alone, it has fed Americans after Hurricane Harvey in Texas, after several of the devastating California fires, after Hurricane Maria struck Puerto Rico and most recently after Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.

Now can we just go ahead and give him that Peace Prize?

