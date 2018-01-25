Dessert hummus is popping up on store shelves. (Photo: Teresa Campbell)

My friend Teresa sent out a group text with the photo above:

Have you guys seen this before? Brownie Batter, vanilla bean or snickerdoodle hummus?

I suppose it was only a matter of time before someone added chocolate to hummus. And, of course, it was only a matter of time before someone on "Shark Tank" funded it. Delighted By, a brand that's been on store shelves for less than two years, got an infusion of cash last October when the company's founder accepted $600,000 from investor Mark Cuban on "Shark Tank."

Delighted By currently sells four varieties of vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, nut-free dessert hummus: Brownie Batter, Vanilla Bean, Snicker Doodle and Choc-O-Mint. You could argue that just because it has chickpeas in it doesn't make it a true hummus. I'm sure many will. None of the spread's other ingredients (except for salt) are found in a traditional Middle Eastern recipe for hummus. Here are the ingredients in the the Brownie Batter version, which has 80 calories, 6 grams of fat and 4 grams of sugar (the equivalent of one teaspoon) per 2-tablespoon serving:

Garbanzo Beans (chickpeas), Coconut Oil, Water, Coconut Milk, Organic Turbinado Sugar, Unsweetened Cocoa Powder, Pure Vanilla Extract, Cultured Dextrose (Dairy-free, All Natural digestive enzyme), Sea Salt, Nisin (Non-dairy, 100% certified vegan ingredient).

Delighted By may be the first dessert hummus to hit the market, but recipe bloggers, vloggers and home cooks have been making dessert versions of hummus for some time now, particularly chocolate versions. (Here's an example in the video below.)

Everyone in our group chat convinced Teresa to be our guinea pig, so she ended up buying a container of the Brownie Batter Hummus.

"I was worried it would taste like real hummus, but it really just tastes like a chocolate spread," she said. "I can’t tell that it’s got ground chickpeas in it. I like chickpeas, but it just didn’t sound that appetizing combined with chocolate. But it was yummy!"

Whether you consider this hummus or not, it seems like people making dessert hummus are on to something — a dessert dip that's lower in sugar than many other chocolate treats and made with relatively healthy ingredients that people are finding delicious.