Every time I see a Little Free Library, I take a picture. I think they're one of the greatest things ever, especially the one someone built a few houses away from my boys' high school. I'm sure it's saved many a teenager who, upon seeing it on the way to school, realized he forgot to bring in the book for that upcoming book report.

Inspired by the Little Free Library, a Little Free Pantry movement is happening across the United States. Described as a "grassroots, crowd-sourced solution to immediate and local need," the pantries allow neighbors to give to those in their community or take food for free as needed.

Some people make special boxes just for the pantries. Others repurpose an already-existing item. Either way, these boxes help fight hunger and show neighborly love. And they are often decorated to make them even more appealing. Take a look at some of the ways people cleverly create or place a Little Free Pantry, or in some instances, a Little Free Library/Pantry combo.

Stunning mosaic doors

Gorgeous mosaic LFP in Caspar, WY. A post shared by The Little Free Pantry (@littlefreepantry) on May 6, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Double the generosity

You're not seeing double! It's a Little Free Library/Pantry dynamic duo. A post shared by The Little Free Pantry (@littlefreepantry) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:15pm PST

A little whimsy and color

Awesome things are happening at the Strosacker building today! Our friends at The Arc installed this colorful #littlefreelibrary & #littlefreepantry! Stop by and check it out! #impactmidland #summerreading #feedmidland A post shared by United Way of Midland County (@unitedwaymidland) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Spreading sunshine

A very warm spot in #sanantonio #littlefreepantry #inspired #herecomesthesun #itsalright A post shared by The Little Free Pantry (@littlefreepantry) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

On a college campus

#pennstate #pennstatehillel #littlefreepantry #wrappedupinabow #gift #love #givingback A post shared by The Little Free Pantry (@littlefreepantry) on Apr 20, 2017 at 1:10pm PDT

Repurposed newspaper box

Good use for an old window

our friend Eugenio built us a little free pantry/library. now open! food items, toiletries, and books. take what you need! + check out littlefreepantry.org A post shared by REG (@rachgo) on Mar 11, 2017 at 11:52am PST

Putting a little daily bread in a bread box

Our little free pantry is back! Check out what's inside The Cottontail Cupboard at https://www.facebook.com/thecottontailcupboard #littlefreepantry #bekind #takewhatyouneedbringwhatyoucan @littlefreepantry A post shared by The Bicycling Bunny LFL 14279 (@thebicyclingbunny) on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

Inside a pre-school

In love with the lettering...😍 A post shared by The Little Free Pantry (@littlefreepantry) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

Groovy artistic flair

Akron, PA! A post shared by The Little Free Pantry (@littlefreepantry) on Dec 28, 2016 at 6:25pm PST

At the playground

Joy! A post shared by The Little Free Pantry (@littlefreepantry) on Nov 28, 2016 at 4:52pm PST

Outside a cafe