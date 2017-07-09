Every time I see a Little Free Library, I take a picture. I think they're one of the greatest things ever, especially the one someone built a few houses away from my boys' high school. I'm sure it's saved many a teenager who, upon seeing it on the way to school, realized he forgot to bring in the book for that upcoming book report.

Inspired by the Little Free Library, a Little Free Pantry movement is happening across the United States. Described as a "grassroots, crowd-sourced solution to immediate and local need," the pantries allow neighbors to give to those in their community or take food for free as needed.

Some people make special boxes just for the pantries. Others repurpose an already-existing item. Either way, these boxes help fight hunger and show neighborly love. And they are often decorated to make them even more appealing. Take a look at some of the ways people cleverly create or place a Little Free Pantry, or in some instances, a Little Free Library/Pantry combo.

Stunning mosaic doors

Gorgeous mosaic LFP in Caspar, WY.

A post shared by The Little Free Pantry (@littlefreepantry) on

Double the generosity

You're not seeing double! It's a Little Free Library/Pantry dynamic duo.

A post shared by The Little Free Pantry (@littlefreepantry) on

A little whimsy and color

Spreading sunshine

A very warm spot in #sanantonio #littlefreepantry #inspired #herecomesthesun #itsalright

A post shared by The Little Free Pantry (@littlefreepantry) on

On a college campus

#pennstate #pennstatehillel #littlefreepantry #wrappedupinabow #gift #love #givingback

A post shared by The Little Free Pantry (@littlefreepantry) on

Repurposed newspaper box

Good use for an old window

Putting a little daily bread in a bread box

Inside a pre-school

In love with the lettering...😍

A post shared by The Little Free Pantry (@littlefreepantry) on

Groovy artistic flair

Akron, PA!

A post shared by The Little Free Pantry (@littlefreepantry) on

At the playground

Joy!

A post shared by The Little Free Pantry (@littlefreepantry) on

Outside a cafe

Robin Shreeves ( @rshreeves ) focuses on food from a family perspective from her home base in New Jersey.

Related on MNN:
superfood drive canned goods
Let nutrition drive your food donations
Related topics: Poverty and Hunger, Social Responsibility