With millennials around the globe smashing avocados on their toast in unprecedented quantities, it's no wonder that someone has come up with a plan to make the fruit even more appealing to the masses. The Spanish fruit company, Eurobanan’s Isla Bonita, recently announced plans to stock store shelves with diet avocados that contain less fat and fewer calories than traditional varieties.

The new fruit, which Isla Bonita calls Avocado Light, has 30 percent less fat than your standard avocados, a claim that has been verified by the Spanish Heart Foundation’s Food Health Programme. The new avocados also ripen faster and maintain their ripeness longer than other brands (characteristics that can be appreciated by anyone who has ever waited a week for an avocado to ripen and then found that it has gone brown and mushy.) The company says the Avocado Light variety will have a mild flavor and all of the creamy dreaminess that avocados are known for.

Some health food enthusiasts are already jumping for joy that the world's favorite fruit will soon be available in a low-cal and low-fat version. But others are thinking — wait, isn't the fat in avocados good for you?



Yes, yes it is.

The fat in avocados is of the monounsaturated kind, which means it can help lower bad cholesterol (if eaten in moderation) and keep you filling full (and less likely to hit the cafeteria vending machines) for longer. Is that something you really want to give up?

It's worth mentioning that the new variety will only be available in Madrid. Isla Bonita currently has no plans to release them to the U.S. market, but if diet avocados are your thing, you'll be glad to know that the Slimacada, an avocado brand with less fat and fewer calories, is an alternative that has been available in the U.S. for years.