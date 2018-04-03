Outstanding in the Field, an organization that holds dinners on farms and other currently hip locations, is gearing up for its annual tour across the U.S., Canada, France and Bermuda.

Dinners on the farm have become popular in the last several years as the locavore movement has grown. A dinner of local foods cooked by local chefs and eaten as close to the source as possible is an enjoyable way to spend an evening. Outstanding in the Field seems to have been ahead of the curve on this trend. They’ve been holding these dinners since 1999. In that time, they've visited all 50 states and more than 15 countries.

Not every venue has to be a farm. They've even hosted dinners on the pink sand beaches of Bermuda. (Photo: Outstanding in the Field/Facebook)

The goal of Outstanding in the Field is "to get folks out to the places where the food comes from and honor the people whose good work brings nourishment to the table," says chef/artist Jim Denevan. "Our roving restaurant without walls may be located wherever good food comes from. There are no boundaries."

Their main venue is a field on a farm, but they also hold events on mountaintops, sea caves, old barns and other settings in keeping with their vision.

Their 2018 Tour begins May 5 in California and runs through Nov. 11. Tickets to these dinners on the farm aren’t inexpensive. I clicked on several of the locations, and ticket prices ranged from $180 to $300 per person. The price includes a reception with wine and passed appetizers, four seated courses with wine pairings, all gratuities, producer discussions, and a tour of the farm. The events are intended for adults, and they don’t recommend that children attend.

But the food isn't the only reason to check out this dining trend. It's a way to reconnect with nature with like-minded people who also share a love for food while also supporting your local farmers.

Editor's note: This article has been updated since it was originally published in June 2011.

