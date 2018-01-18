We can't ask a lobster if it feels pain, though there are some scientific indications that it does. So doesn't it makes sense that we should err on the side of caution and not throw a lobster into a pot of boiling water?

The Swiss government certainly thinks so. Starting on March 1, a new law requires that lobsters will have to be stunned — either by an electric shock or "mechanical destruction" — before being cooked, according to The Guardian. Lobsters and other crustaceans will no longer be allowed to be transported on ice or in icy water either. Instead, they must be transported and held in a more natural environment.

The evidence for pain

Sure this crab has personality, but does it also have a nervous system that feels pain? Some research suggests it does. (Photo: Gudkov Andrey/Shutterstock)

The evidence that lobsters and other crustaceans can feel pain is not definitive. Some say that because their nervous system most resembles that of a bug, they don't. Still, some researchers, including Robert Elwood, a professor emeritus of animal behavior at Queen's University in Northern Ireland, disagree.

Elwood has done experiments with prawns and crabs and now says that crustaceans are "very likely" to experience pain, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. When a light acid touches its antennae, a prawn will rub the area repeatedly. And, when a crab is given a choice between a shelter that delivers a shock and a shelter that doesn't, the crab will choose the shock-free shelter.

Elwood says crustaceans should be killed humanely before cooking for one reason: We have a responsibility to "not cause unnecessary suffering to other organisms."

Humane killing

If you must have lobster, show a little compassion. (Photo: Bochkarev Photography/Shutterstock)

Many say the only humane thing to do is not eat lobster at all — or any other living thing. But there are plenty of not-so-terrible humans who want to eat lobster but definitely don't want it to suffer.

Which leads to another question, what's the most humane way to cook a lobster?

All experts can do is take an educated guess, and it seems that the electric shock and "mechanical destruction" methods — slicing them quickly with a sharp knife to destroy the nervous system — are the best solutions. Unless you're willing to invest thousands of dollars in an electric shock machine meant to instantly stun lobsters like the Crustastun, the quick slice "mechanical destruction" method may be the best option.

This video, which shows the quick slice method, recommends putting the lobster in the freezer first for 20 minutes to numb it slightly. Because lobsters live in colder waters, the freeze is probably not painful for the lobster. (But again, nobody knows for sure.)