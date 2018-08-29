How much do you love avocados? Could you eat one, and only one, each and every day for six months straight? If you think you're up to the challenge, and have a little extra weight around your middle, researchers want to pay you $300 to participate in the Habitual Diet and Avocado Trial, or HAT as they're calling it.

The research is being conducted at several universities in the United States, including Loma Linda University in California, University of California at Los Angeles, Tufts University in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania State University and Wake Forest University in North Carolina.

Loma Linda University's website offers details about the incentives to participate in the study, including:

$300 for successfully completing the study

Other small gifts over the six months

Free avocados

The results of some of your lab test work

Lab results? Yes, the purpose of the study is to discover whether eating one avocado each day for six months has an impact on the amount and distribution of fat in the body. Out of the eight onsite clinics that participants will be required to attend, three of them will include the participants to have an MRI, have blood drawn, and have their bodies measured. Participants will also need to take a memory test at the beginning and the end of the study.

Can eating avocados regularly impact your body fat? Researchers want to find out. (Photo: Tang Yan Song/Shutterstock)

Each university has information about its specific location on its website. Pennsylvania State University's site spells out the qualifying criteria.

You must be at least 25 years old.

You must be overweight. Women need to have a BMI of at least 25 and men need to have a BMI of at least 27.

Women cannot be pregnant, lactating, or have an intention of getting pregnant during the trial.

You should not have had a significant change in your weight in the past year.

So, if you love avocados, live near one of these universities, could stand to lose a couple of pounds, and don't mind being stuck with a needle or put into an MRI machine once in a while, you may be able to make an extra $300, plus get free avocados.

Considering how trendy avocados are, I bet finding participants won't be terribly difficult.