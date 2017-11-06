Ordering groceries online and having them delivered to your home has never been easier. Many larger brick-and-mortar grocery stores now offer website shopping with the choice of having the groceries delivered or using curbside pickup at the store to save delivery charges. But, there are also online-only grocery stores that deliver straight to your doorstep, and many of them offer healthy food choices.

Here are eight of those options, along with details that can help you decide which of these online grocery stores could work for you.

AmazonFresh/Whole Foods

AmazonFresh is an add-on option for Amazon Prime members. (Photo: AmazonFresh/Facebook)

AmazonFresh is a grocery delivery and pickup service available to Amazon Prime members. It's different than ordering non-perishable foods from the Amazon website, something those with or without a Prime membership can do. This service offers delivery of groceries, everyday essentials, favorites from local shops and restaurants, and more.

Membership requirements: To take advantage of AmazonFresh, you must have an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $99/year or $10.99/month. AmazonFresh is an add-on membership, costing an additional $14.99/month. Existing Amazon Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day trial of AmazonFresh. The trial can be canceled at any time, but if it's not cancelled by the end of the free trial, the next month will automatically be billed.

Delivery regions: AmazonFresh is not available in all regions. It currently serves Seattle; New York; Philadelphia; Stamford, Connecticut; Trenton, New Jersey; Boston; Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; northern Virginia, Dallas, Chicago, Miami, Denver and seven regions across California (Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, San Francisco, Sacramento, San Jose and Stockton), according to TechCrunch. With Amazon's recent acquisition of Whole Foods, expect more regions to get this service in the future. Note: Although those with a student Prime membership can join AmazonFresh, deliveries will not be made to dorm rooms.

Delivery fees: Orders over $50 are free with an AmazonFresh membership. Deliveries under $50 incur a $9.99 delivery fee.

Delivery of fresh foods as well as non-perishable foods? Yes

Not all the foods offered on AmazonFresh are healthy, but I took a good look around at some of the options available to me in the Philadelphia region, many of which are available to anyone in a region AmazonFresh services. Most of the organic and/or natural brands I typed into the search bar were there; the selection is considerable.

Thrive Market

Thrive Market provides a free membership to a family in need for each paid membership. (Photo: Thrive Market/Facebook)

Thrive Market offers healthy and natural products at 25 to 50 percent off retail. They carry groceries, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene products, gardening supplies, home decor and more. They have both national brands and their own Thrive brand of foods, baby products and healthcare items.

Membership requirements: $59.95 annual membership fee with a 30-day free trial. For each paid membership, Thrive Market provides a free membership to a family in need, teacher, veteran or first responder. The company estimates that most members will make their membership fee back after two orders.

Delivery regions: Contiguous U.S

Delivery fees: Orders over $49 ship free and orders below $49 ship at various rates, based on ZIP code.

Delivery of fresh foods as well as non-perishable foods? No

One helpful feature on Thrive's website is the ability to search the organic and natural foods by diet or environmental and social categories. Easily find gluten-free, paleo, raw, or vegan foods and also find fair trade or B Corp products if those social categories are important to you.

Vitacost

Vitacost, which is owned by Kroger, offers 50 percent off retail on over 45,000 organic and natural foods, healthy products including vitamins, supplements, health foods, sports nutrition products, bath & beauty favorites, and home and pet products from over 2,500 leading brands. It has its own brand, also, and is known for its high quality organic teas.

Membership requirements: None

Delivery regions: U.S and internationally

Delivery fees: In the contiguous U.S., free standard shipping on order $49 or more, or $25 or more of Vitacost brand or other select brands. Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, U.S. territories and Canada shipping is $9.99. Other international fees vary.

Delivery of fresh foods as well as non-perishable foods? No

The offerings at Vitacost are more varied than some of the other online grocery stores, and there's an emphasis on vitamins, supplements and dietary products. It does seem to offer more frequent coupon codes than some of the other sites.

iHerb

iHerb doesn't require any kind of membership fee. (Photo: iHerb/Facebook)

Groceries are one of the many offerings at iHerb, an online retailer that started out promoting and selling St. John's wort. They sell over 35,000 brand name products from 1,200 different brands. They say their prices are typically 30 to 40 percent less, and there are specials page with additional discounts on some of their best-selling products.

Membership requirements: None

Delivery regions: U.S and internationally

Delivery fees: The website is vague about its shipping costs. It says every order is eligible to receive discounted or free shipping, but it doesn't say how. It encourages customers to "experiment with different product combinations in order to find the best value."

Delivery of fresh foods as well as non-perishable foods? No

There's an emphasis on protein and nutrition bars, teas and snacks at iHerb, as well as Keto friendly foods. The company also donates part of its profits to educational projects in Cambodia. To date, they've donated over $3.1 million to these projects.

Peapod

Peapod offers lots of flexibility on ordering time. (Photo: Peapod/Facebook)

Peapod offers a large variety of groceries, both organic and natural, as well as leading brands that don't fall under those labels. They offer a "Stay Fresh delivery system" that maintains the optimum temperature from the farm to the customer’s front door. Their warehouses, trucks and delivery bins are climate-controlled. You can pick your delivery time with Peapod up to two weeks out.

Membership requirements: None

Delivery regions: 24 U.S. markets throughout certain areas of Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Wisconsin.

Delivery fees: Minimum order must be $60. From $60 to $100 delivery is $9.95. Over $100 is $6.95. Fuel surcharges may be added, also. New customers get 60 days of free delivery.

Delivery of fresh foods as well as non-perishable foods? Yes

Peapod offers "oodles of organics," and you can also filter through the organics by allergy or dietary concerns. The website also accepts manufacturer's coupons and doubles them up to $.99.

Instacart

Instacart doesn't limit you to one retail location. (Photo: Instacart/Facebook)

Instacart bills itself as a personal shopper. You can choose products from various grocery, pet and drug stores in your area, and it will pick up your items from each one and deliver them to you. Stores may include Whole Foods, Wegmans, Costco, Petco, CVS and more so there's a large variety of choices in the natural and organic categories.

Membership requirements: None

Delivery regions: 24 U.S. markets throughout certain areas of Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Wisconsin.

Delivery fees: All orders must be over $10. Delivery fee depends on the size of your order and the delivery time that you choose. The specific delivery fee for your order will be displayed when you choose a delivery time during checkout before you place your order. They offer a free discount code for first time shoppers.

Delivery of fresh foods as well as non-perishable foods? Yes

Instacart prices aren't always the same as the ones in the stores. The website says that when possible the prices are the same, but in "some cases the prices may be higher than in-store." They also don't honor in-store discounts, but Instacart does offer its own coupons. A 10 percent service amount (which is not a tip for the delivery driver) is also automatically added, but it can be deleted before checking out. Tips for the delivery driver can be added to the order also.

FreshDirect

FreshDirect is focused on the Northeast currently. (Photo: FreshDirect/Shutterstock)

FreshDirect specializes in perishables — over 3,000 varieties of fresh food — produce, meat, seafood, cheese, deli, dairy, coffee, tea, bread, pastries and meal kits as well as some frozen foods and select non-perishables. They also have local, organic and all-natural foods. They buy directly from the source so their prices can be lower than the grocery store. In New York, FreshDirect also delivers alcohol.

Membership requirements: None, but a Delivery Pass can be purchased for unlimited free deliveries.

Delivery regions: New York: Brooklyn, The Bronx, Manhattan, Nassau, Queens, Rockland, Staten Island, Suffolk, Westchester; New Jersey: Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Passaic, Somerset, Union; Connecticut: Fairfield; Pennsylvania: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia; Delaware: New Castle; Washington, D.C.; Jersey Shore (summer only); Hamptons (summer only)

Delivery fees: Most delivery is $5.99 to $7.99 with a $30 order. Jersey Shore and Hamptons is more expensive. There's a two-month free trial of the delivery pass for new customers.

Delivery of fresh foods as well as non-perishable foods? Yes

Since the delivery region is fairly small — from New York down to Washington, D.C. — the local options seem to be the same for all regions. Look for coupon codes for first-time orders that you can use in conjunction with the two-month free trial of the Delivery Pass. And, check your mailbox, too. My postal carrier delivered a flyer with an offer for $50 off $100.

Direct Eats

Direct Eats aims to help those with specific diets. (Photo: Direct Eats)

Direct Eats, formerly Abe's Market, makes shopping by diet or lifestyle easy. Gluten-free, GMO-free, dairy-free, vegan ... there are plenty of options in each category. They carry more than 20,000 non-perishable products — foods, baby items, pet products, and health and beauty products.

Membership requirements: None

Delivery regions: All addresses in the continental U.S.

Delivery fees: Always free no matter what size the order.

Delivery of fresh foods as well as non-perishable foods? No

Direct Eats is fairly straight forward. Most of the brands are national, but they do have a curated selection of products by local makers — items like nut butters, juices, granola and more.

Brandless

Brandless granola is one of a few hundred products available for sale on the company's website for $3. (Photo: Brandless)

One of the newest entries into the online natural and organic grocery delivery services, Brandless sells everything on the site for exactly $3. They carry food, household supplies, beauty items, personal care products, home and office supplies and health products. The selection isn't huge, but most of the brandname-less products are staples -— items you'll find in most people's homes.

Membership requirements: Not required, but if you get a B.More membership, you get shipping deals.

Delivery regions: All addresses in the continental U.S.

Delivery fees: $5 flat fee. Free for B.More members with an order of over $48.

Delivery of fresh foods as well as non-perishable foods? No

Brandless products are never brand name, but they are always non-GMO, free from artificial preservatives, flavors and colors, and frequently organic.

It may take some comparison shopping to find the best online grocer for your needs, but once you do, grocery shopping from your living room couch will be easy, and it may save you some money, too. Or, it may just saved you some time, but time is money, right?