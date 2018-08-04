Do you avoid cooking expensive salmon or shrimp on the grill for fear they'll stick and the grill will end up eating half of your dinner? It's not an unwarranted concern. Without properly preparing your grill or your seafood, it could happen. But with these tips, you'll gain some confidence next time you grill salmon or shrimp.

Grilling salmon

Don't be afraid to put your good cuts of salmon directly on the grill. (Photo: amenic181/Shutterstock)

There are three important things you'll need to keep your salmon from sticking to the grill: heat, oil and patience. With only these things, you'll be able to place your salmon (and other flaky fish) directly on the grill without needing anything between them like a cedar plank, aluminum foil or even a fish basket. Here's what to do.

Start with a clean grill and get it nice and hot. You want the grates to be very hot to help prevent sticking. Let a gas grill heat up to medium-hot for at least 15 minutes. If you're using a charcoal grill with a chimney to light the coals, after placing the grate over the coals, put the lid on and give it a good 10 to 15 minutes to get the grate very hot. Grease the hot grate generously. Use a silicone brush dipped in an oil that can withstand high heat, such as canola oil, and coat each grate. Or, you can use a paper towel dipped in oil and held with tongs, as Cooking Light recommends. In fact, they suggest coating the grill at least five times, until it's glossy, leaving about 15 seconds between coatings to let the oil make layers that "form plastic-like polymers that help minimize contact between the fish and metal." This will season your grill much like you season a cast-iron pan. Put fat on both sides of the salmon. This could be the same oil you used to coat the grate or olive oil, some seasoned oil, butter or seasoned butter (like lemon and garlic). Huffington Post says you can even use mayonnaise in a pinch, but make sure you want a mayo flavor on the fish before doing that. Place the fish on the hot grill (skin side down if it has skin) diagonally across the grates. This is where patience comes in. You don't want to walk away and ignore the salmon. It will be ready to turn in 2 to 4 minutes, when the skin side is crispy brown on the bottom. Start at the two-minute mark to slowly lift up the salmon. If it sticks, let it continue to cook on that side, checking periodically, until it no longer sticks. You can use a regular metal spatula, but an angled fish spatula, is the best tool to use. Turn the fish over, and continue to grill until a meat thermometer reads 145 degrees F (63 degrees C), which is the U.S. Department of Agriculture-recommended temperature for salmon.

Grilling shrimp

A skewer can keep smaller shrimp from falling through the grates, but you can also cook shrimp directly on the grill. (Photo: amenic181/Shutterstock)

Preparing the grill for shrimp is the same as preparing the grill for salmon. But there are some specifics steps for shrimp you'll need to take to be successful. Here's what to do.