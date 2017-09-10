Get your Instagram account ready. Pink-hued chocolate is heading this way, and it's pretty enough to brag about. Swiss chocolate producer Barry Callebaut debuted its new ruby chocolate recently in Shanghai. The company calls ruby a fourth type of chocolate, joining dark, milk and white.

It's a "tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness," the company says, "An intense sensorial delight."

The chocolate is all natural and made from the ruby cocoa bean. Barry Callebaut uses an "innovate process" that took years to develop (the exact process is being kept hush hush) to unlock the flavor and color of the bean. The company says it doesn't add berries, berry flavor or any color to the chocolate.

See how it's used in confections and watch people react to the taste in this video:

How soon before we get to find out for ourselves if ruby chocolate is a delight for our senses? Count on waiting at least six months. Although Barry Callebaut makes the chocolate, it does not manufacture consumer products from it.

"So far you cannot buy the ruby chocolate," Raphael Warmth of Barry Callebaut said on the company's Facebook page. "This very much depends on our customers when ruby chocolate will be available ... as we are a B2B company and selling ruby chocolate to food manufacturers. Usually, it takes from 6 up to 18 months until an innovation from our side hits the retail shelves."



Barry Callebaut's ruby chocolate at the Shanghai premiere of the fourth type of chocolate. (Photo: Barry Callebaut/Facebook)

I'm curious enough to hunt it down when it's available. How about you?