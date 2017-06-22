Hard to believe these masterpieces came from #SCRAPS! A post shared by fyi, tv (@fyi) on Jun 19, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

There's a new television show on the FYI Network aimed at turning the food most people pass up or throw away into something they'd love to eat. "Scraps," hosted by Sur La Table Chef Joel Gamoran, takes viewers all over the United States, "creating incredible feasts in unexpected places, using the most out-of-the-box ingredients — food waste and scraps."

In every city, Gamoran partners with a local food waste champion and makes meals out of the scraps of foods most people think are useless. Gamoran travels to each city in a 1963 Volkswagen bus that's been converted into a mobile kitchen. In one day, he sources his ingredients, cooks a feast, and hosts an outdoor dinner party.

In addition to cooking with scraps, foraged ingredients, and damaged produce, Garmoran gives helpful tips for foods in your kitchen that you might be tempted to throw away because you think they aren't useful, like this one for rock hard brown sugar.

Save your sugar, sugar! Check out this sweet tip from #SCRAPS

Here are a few of the food scraps that Gamoran has used so far for dinner parties on "Scraps."

cocoa husks

herb stems

country ham ends

bruised strawberries

stale bread

carrot tops

aquafaba (chickpea water)

shrimp shells

broccoli stems

pickle juice

Most of the these items are normally thrown away, but when they're added to other ingredients, they still have a culinary use. Case in point is this Chickpea Chocolate Mousse Recipe, which uses the aquafaba as a thickener.

"Scraps" airs at 10:30 p.m. EST Sunday on the FYI network, and all episodes are available online until Sept. 17 to those who subscribe to a cable provider that airs the network.