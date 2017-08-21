As I walked through Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia as the solar eclipse was at its height in my region, the park was full of people sharing eclipse-safe glasses, pinhole cameras and oohs and aahs as the moon partially covered the sun.

Those weren't the only things people shared during the celestial event. As eclipse-mania swept the country, skywatchers shared themed food with each other, and, of course, on Instagram.

Total Eclipse of the Tart

Bonnie Tyler's 1983 hit, "Total Eclipse of the Heart" became the unofficial theme song of the 2017 eclipse. One clever baker riffed on the title to make this delicious-looking tart.

#eclipsefood A post shared by Jeffrey Lindsey (@teto7totoro) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

A little something for the grown-ups, a little something for the kids

We see what you did there. Sun. Moon. Light. Not everything needs to look like the eclipse to be eclipse-party worthy.

Y'all please come help me eat and drink stuff. #eclipsefood #ECLIPSEPARTY #eclipseTODAY #musiccityeclipse A post shared by Emily Waltenbaugh (@emcovdub) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:38am PDT

Junk food overload

Again, we see what you did there. Any celestial-named sweet or salty snack made its way into this eclipse party's munchies.

Tricked-out MoonPies

The snack that turns 100 this year got a boost in sales from the eclipse, according to Times Free Press.

If it's moon-shaped, it counts

This is one of the cheesier offerings, both literally and figuratively. Crescent-shaped ham and cheese rolls represent the moon.

GET IT? 🥐🌙🌘 (Thanks, @cnsking !) #eclipsefood #ECLIPSEPARTY #musiccityeclipse #eclipseTODAY A post shared by Emily Waltenbaugh (@emcovdub) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:29am PDT

Phases of the eclipse cookies

One popular treat that sustained eclipse-maniacs through the less than two hours of the event were cookies made to look like they were being overtaken by the moon. This clever batch went through all the phases.

eeek ... #eclipse #cookies A post shared by ☮️💗😁 (@jessnoo) on Aug 20, 2017 at 8:33pm PDT

Path of Totality cocktail

Of course someone had to create a black cocktail.

What did you munch on during the eclipse?