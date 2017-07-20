Suppose you have a craving for homemade peach salsa. You have the tomatoes and onions you need to make it, but no peaches. You do, however, have nectarines. If you substituted the nectarines or apricots for the peaches, would it make much of a difference? Aren't they basically the same fruit?

Peaches, nectarines and apricots are similar, but they aren't exactly the same. They're all part of same family, the Prunus family, a genus that's categorized by a hard shell that surrounds its seed in the center of the fruit. That hard shell and seed are often referred to as a stone, and the three fruits are all commonly called stone fruits.

Peaches

The skin of a peach is a bit fuzzy. (Photo: bondvit/Shutterstock)

Peaches have skin with a soft fuzz. The skin is often removed before eating or using in a recipe because of the fuzz, but it's completely edible. Peaches are sweet and juicy when ripe. They're used in baked goods, salads, salsas, sauces, smoothies, jams, jellies and of course, eaten fresh, as is.

Nectarines

The smooth skin on this fruit means it's a nectarine, not a peach. (Photo: Alex Lukin/Shutterstock)

Nectarines are almost genetically identical to peaches. There is only one gene that separates them, and that gene determines whether the skin has fuzz on it or not. The taste of a nectarine is very similar to that of a peach, and it's often difficult to tell them apart by taste alone.

Apricots

Smaller than peaches and nectarines, apricots still can be mistaken for them. (Photo: Valentyn Volkov/Shutterstock)

Apricots look like a smaller version of a peach, about a quarter of the size according to Extra Crispy. They have a fuzz on their skin and are similarly shaped and colored. They are not, however, as closely related to a peach as a nectarine is. Apricots are a different species of fruit than peaches and nectarines. They have more of a sweet-tart flavor when they are ripe, and they aren't as juicy.

Interchanging in a recipe

What would happen if you substituted peaches for the apricots in this galette? (Photo: Goskova Tatiana/Shutterstock)

Clearly, the three fruits can be used for the same purposes, but can they be swapped out in any recipe without making a difference?

Because peaches and nectarines are so closely related, they are easily interchangeable in recipes. So go ahead and use the nectarines in the peach salsa recipe if you want, or use a peach jam recipe to make nectarine jam without any other changes.

Apricots, however, don't sub in as easily for peaches. They have a different flavor, and more importantly, they have a different water content. In any recipe where the juiciness is important, say a salsa, or in a recipe where the fruit is cooked, the substitution will make a difference, and not always a good difference.

However, if you have a smoothie recipe that calls for peaches, substituting apricots many change the flavor, but may still work. The same if you're adding them to a green or fruit salad.