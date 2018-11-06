What's so healthy about nuts?

Nuts have a lot going for them. They are nutritious, portable and delicious. It’s no wonder that they are popular snacks, especially among those who eat for better health. Because they are naturally gluten- and grain-free, they are also a wonderful snack for those with common food allergies.

A serving of nuts a day has been linked to longer life and a lower risk of long-term weight gain or obesity. Eating nuts instead of carbs aids in controlling diabetes because of their protein and good fat content along with low carbohydrate content. They are also on many healthiest foods lists because of their many benefits.

Generally speaking, they are a great source of protein, healthy fats, and a moderate source of carbohydrates. But each has its own benefits as well. Here are five of the most popular nuts on the market, along with the nutritional values of each.

Almonds are a great source of protein especially for those looking for meat-free ways to get their daily dose. (Photo: vanillaechoes/Shutterstock)

Almonds: Almonds are one of the most popular nuts for good reason. They are mild in taste, a more frugal nut choice, and easy to find. For those needing a peanut-free nut butter option, almond is the most popular, and is widely available. Almonds are higher in protein and fiber in comparison to other nuts, and have been found in preliminary studies to be a heart-healthy snack.

1 ounce of almonds will give you the following percentage of daily nutrient needs:

12 percent of protein

14 percent of fiber

17 percent vitamin B2

19 percent of magnesium

32 percent of manganese

37 percent of vitamin E

Walnuts: Walnuts are another popular nut and are often added to granola, baked goods or fruit salads. Interestingly, the phenols of the walnuts are mostly in the skin of the walnuts. Phenols are believed to have an anticancer effect, so keeping the skin on walnuts may be beneficial. They are also a great source of vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids.

1 ounce of walnuts will give you the following percentage of daily nutrient needs:

8 percent of fiber

9 percent of protein

10 percent phosphorus

11 percent of magnesium

22 percent of copper

48 percent of manganese

Hazelnuts (also known as filberts): These are a personal favorite because they are full of flavor and grown locally in Oregon. Of the tree nuts, hazelnuts have the highest amount of folate per serving, making them an excellent nut to consume during pregnancy.

1 ounce of hazelnuts will give you the following percentage of daily nutrient needs:

8 percent of vitamin B6

8 percent of protein

12 percent of thiamin

12 percent of magnesium

21 percent of vitamin E

24 percent of copper

87 percent of manganese

It may seem counterintuitive, but pistachios can help you lose weight. (Photo: Handmade Pictures/Shutterstock) Pistachios: These lovely nuts are a bright green color due to their chlorophyll content, and are delicious eaten shelled, and in a variety of desserts. When buying in shell, look for ones that aren’t closed all the way. Not only will the ones with shells slightly parted be easier to shell, but the closed ones also indicate immature nuts. 1 ounce of pistachios will give you the following percentage of daily nutrient needs: 12 percent of protein

12 percent of fiber

14 percent of phosphorus

16 percent thiamin

18 percent of vitamin B6

18 percent of manganese Pecans: A wonderfully sweet nut, pecans are used in many traditional Southern desserts with delicious results. Growing up, pecan pie was my favorite Thanksgiving dessert. Pecans have a richer taste due to a higher fat content, which is why they are so dessert-worthy. A wonderfully sweet nut, pecans are used in many traditional Southern desserts with delicious results. Growing up, pecan pie was my favorite Thanksgiving dessert. Pecans have a richer taste due to a higher fat content, which is why they are so dessert-worthy. 1 ounce of pecans will give you the following percentage of daily nutrient needs: 5 percent of protein

8 percent of magnesium

8 percent of phosphorus

11 percent of fiber

12 percent of thiamin

63 percent of manganese Editor's note: This article has been updated since it was originally published in June 2014. Editor's note: This article has been updated since it was originally published in June 2014.

What's so healthy about nuts?

Nuts are a great snack! Take a look at the nutritional benefits of 5 popular tree nuts.