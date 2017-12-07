10 great cities for vegetarian foodies

Going meatless all over the world

“Location, location, location.” The saying is true for real estate, and it could also be true for travelers who eat vegetarian diets. In select destinations in East and South Asia, meatless dishes are widely available because vegetarianism is a tenet of the majority religion. Other major international cities are more vegetarian-friendly than others, though most have a respectable menu of meatless eateries (even notoriously meat-happy Buenos Aires has reportedly increased its vegetarian offerings).

Food-centered travel is a growing trend, but sometimes vegetarians are disappointed after repeatedly being pointed to the salad bar or shown modest “meatless” menu sections.

Still, most metropolises have at least one restaurant doing amazing things without meat. These 10 have distinguished themselves as particularly friendly to vegetarian foodies.