August 21, 2017
10 foods and beverages that boost brainpower

By: Sidney Stevens on Aug. 21, 2017, 4:10 p.m.
Food for thought

Just as eating right makes your body healthier, it also keeps your brain fit, happy and working at top capacity. But which nutrients contribute most to mental and cognitive wellness?

The following brain-boosting foods and beverages all promote gray-matter health. Some improve memory. Others sharpen concentration and focus. A few keep depression at bay, and some even ward off Alzheimer’s and slow brain aging. While you require more than nutrients to make your brain hum — you’ll also want to include plenty of exercise, sleep and mental stimulation — these 10 foods and beverages should definitely be part of your "smart" eating plan.

Editor's note: This slideshow has been updated with new information since original publication in January 2017.

