10 warming winter dishes from around the world

Ammunition for the coldest weather

Winter cooking usually focuses on foods that are available during the non-growing season. Pickled or canned goods, long-lasting root vegetables, dairy products and protein-rich meat and seafood are winter staples in cold regions. Though some people in these parka-worthy places still choose a seasonal diet featuring these traditional winter edibles, this approach isn't necessary in the era of supermarkets, freezers and prepared foods.

Nonetheless, traditional cuisine like the oden being prepared in the photo still holds a prominent place on many wintertime menus. Yes, these time-tested dishes provide a connection to tradition, but they're also the kind of comfort foods that can make you feel warm despite the temperature outside. If you want to diversify your menu and give the people at your dinner table some extra warmth on cold nights, you might want to consider adding these dishes to your winter cooking rotation.