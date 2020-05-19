Aflac donates millions to aid coronavirus response Company helps fund projects aimed at providing personal protective gear to medical frontline personnel.

As an insurance company, Aflac has to be ready for just about anything. So when the world was struck with a global pandemic, the Georgia-based corporation jumped into action.

They donated $3 million fo Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essential medical supplies to healthcare workers responding to the coronavirus in all 50 states. "As cases continue to grow, private industry has an extraordinary ability to collaborate for the public good, and Aflac is leading through its actions," said Thomas Tighe, Direct Relief president and CEO.

Dr. Joanna Newton inspects face shields at the Global Center for Medical Innovation. (Photo: Courtesy Aflac)

Aflac has also donated $2 million to the Global Center for Medical Innovation, a lab that includes scientists and students from Georgia Tech. With the help of those funds, the researchers are using 3D-printing equipment to make ventilators and protective masks. "This generous gift from Aflac allows us to rapidly scale production to immediately increase the supply of PPE across the country," said Dr. Joanna Newton of the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Pediatric Technology Center.

"These unprecedented times are when Aflac shines," said Aflac U.S. President Teresa L. White. "We will get through this crisis together with a renewed spirit of strength and community across the nation."

For CEO Dan Amos, leading Aflac runs in the family. He is the son of the company's co-founder. (Photo: Courtesy Aflac)

That culture of caring stems from the top. Along his wife Kathelen, Aflac CEO Dan Amos donated $1 million to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital to aid in the response to COVID-19. To help treat patients suffering from the novel coronavirus, an entire unused floor of the hospital was renovated within a matter of weeks – from start to finish. And it couldn’t have come at a more needed time: Aflac’s headquarters in Columbus, Ga. is less than 100 miles from Albany – a pandemic hotspot in the U.S. "My family has been very blessed and we are glad to give back to the community."



Added Amos: "At Aflac, our mission is to help protect families during tough times, so let's get through this together."