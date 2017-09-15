The Aflac Duck presents Duckprints Awards in South Carolina

Aflac is on a mission to help eradicate childhood cancer — and it’s not going it alone. Recently the Aflac Duck visited Palmetto Health Children's Hospital in Columbia, South Carolina, to recognize four volunteers who have worked to improve the lives of kids and families living with the disease.

The Duck travels the country to grant Duckprints Awards to worthy recipients. Watch the video to meet some of the latest honorees, including Craig Q. King, who had osteosarcoma (a type of bone cancer) as a child and had to learn to walk again after treatment. King went on to become a counselor at CAMP KEMO, a weeklong summer camp for children facing cancer and their siblings. He and his family also have raised more than $100,000 in funds that have been donated to Palmetto Health Children's Hospital and other charitable organizations.

Fellow recipient Julian E. Ruffin, PhD, helps kids and their families with the emotional aspects of cancer. Like King, he volunteered at CAMP KEMO. He also co-founded a peer support group for teen cancer patients and survivors and has since developed other innovative psychosocial programs to support children facing cancer.

Clay and Grainne Owen lost their 9-year-old son, Killian, to leukemia in 2003. They later founded Curing Kids Cancer to raise funds for pediatric cancer research. For nearly 12 years, Curing Kids Cancer has partnered with Palmetto Health Foundation and Palmetto Health Children's Hospital to support the Children's Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

Aflac has raised and contributed more than $118 million to pediatric cancer treatment and research since 1995. It donates $2 to the fight against children's cancer for every Duckprints-related social media activity on Facebook, Twitter and/or Instagram, up to a $1.5 million maximum. For more information and to get involved, visit duckprints.aflac.com.