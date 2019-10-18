Aflac Honors its ‘Heroes’ during unveiling of 2018 CSR Report The company celebrated its employees and independent agents who exemplify its mission to serve the community.





From comforting children with cancer to serving the homeless with fresh food and warm clothes, Aflac’s employees and independent agents are dedicated to putting purpose to action.

That dedication has made Aflac a leader in corporate social responsibility. The company recently celebrated that achievement with the unveiling of its 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report during an event at Aflac’s headquarters in Columbus, Georgia.

The unveiling showcased the men and women of Aflac who embody the company’s culture of community and purpose. They’re called CSR Heroes, and they are:

Sharon Baker, who has turned her passion for environmentalism into an everyday effort in her Aflac office;

Carmen Buckner , who helps build houses for needy families through Habitat for Humanity;

Lindsay Carrick, who helps pediatric cancer patients cope with treatments and hospital visits as a child life specialist at the Aflac Cancer Center in Atlanta;

, who helps pediatric cancer patients cope with treatments and hospital visits as a child life specialist at the Aflac Cancer Center in Atlanta; Matt Loudermilk, who promotes “the Aflac way” by encouraging employees to find their sense of purpose;

Brian Penn, who helped raise money to allow a young boy with leukemia to attend an Auburn University football game;

Nanette Stark, who organizes food drives for Los Angeles' homeless population;

and Tim Wakeman , who launched a youth outreach program to help fend off the opioid crisis in his New Hampshire hometown.

“It is so heartwarming to work for a company that not only embraces when its employees go out and do good things, but they actually encourage it,” said Catherine Blades, Aflac’s senior vice president, chief ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and communications officer.