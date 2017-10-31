Aflac supports the Children and Cancer forum from Atlantic Live

Aflac is on a mission to make a difference in the lives of children with cancer. As part of that mission, it recently sponsored the Children & Cancer forum from Atlantic Live in Washington, D.C.

Atlantic Live gathered medical experts, policy leaders and advocates to address the realities of pediatric cancer and identify ways to save lives.

Nearly 16,00 children in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer this year alone. One in eight will not survive.

Topics included the latest in how immunotherapy is being used to help young patients survive and how big data can help track the effects of pediatric cancers on the health of survivors down the road.

Watch the video for a peek at what transpired on stage.