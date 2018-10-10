Aflac Unveils 2017 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

As part of its 2017 corporate social responsibility report, Aflac honored a policyholder and several employees and independent sales agents who have embodied this year's theme, "More than a Promise." Through shared stories about courage and demonstrating Aflac's ethical business practices, productive and inclusive workplaces, philanthropic efforts, environmental sustainability initiatives, and global perspective and reach, the annual CSR Report sheds light on Aflac's programmatic efforts to live by and operate under the notion that being a good corporate citizen is not only the right thing to do, but it is also good for business.

The comprehensive report highlights the actions and initiatives led by the company's leaders, employees and independent sales agents, and reflects Aflac's dedication to bringing value to the community through ethics, diversity and inclusion, philanthropy and sustainability.

These "CSR Heroes" delivered more than a promise:



Billy Cable and his son, Chase : An Aflac policyholder who, along with his son, risked their own safety during Hurricane Harvey in Houston to save 10-month-old Sophia and her mother, an Aflac independent sales agent;

: An Aflac policyholder who, along with his son, risked their own safety during Hurricane Harvey in Houston to save 10-month-old Sophia and her mother, an Aflac independent sales agent; Angela Vitellaro : An Aflac independent sales agent who encourages goal setting, community interaction and healthy living by coaching young women through Girls on the Run in New Jersey;

: An Aflac independent sales agent who encourages goal setting, community interaction and healthy living by coaching young women through Girls on the Run in New Jersey; Diane Hintz : An Aflac independent sales agent who raised more than $83,000 through various fundraising events in Michigan to support American Cancer Society;

: An Aflac independent sales agent who raised more than $83,000 through various fundraising events in Michigan to support American Cancer Society; Ken Dowless : An Aflac employee who honors the company's ethics program through relentless fraud monitoring, security assurance and privacy protection for each facet of Aflac, from independent agents and employees to policyholders, ensuring that customers and investors are protected;

: An Aflac employee who honors the company's ethics program through relentless fraud monitoring, security assurance and privacy protection for each facet of Aflac, from independent agents and employees to policyholders, ensuring that customers and investors are protected; Sherricka Day : An Aflac employee who serves the community through philanthropy, leadership and community involvement, particularly with teenagers seeking to become entrepreneurs;

: An Aflac employee who serves the community through philanthropy, leadership and community involvement, particularly with teenagers seeking to become entrepreneurs; Amanda Gordy : An Aflac employee who responded to her daughter's cancer diagnosis and cure by giving and supporting the community that supported her during difficult times;

: An Aflac employee who responded to her daughter's cancer diagnosis and cure by giving and supporting the community that supported her during difficult times; Tarisha Fields : An Aflac employee and self-proclaimed lifelong environmental conservationist, she looks to the future, encouraging sustainability by promoting green living, gardening, composting, recycling and more;

: An Aflac employee and self-proclaimed lifelong environmental conservationist, she looks to the future, encouraging sustainability by promoting green living, gardening, composting, recycling and more; Aflac Japan CSR Team: These Aflac Japan employees champion community involvement in Chofu City, Japan, by hosting communitywide events to support national Health Sports Day, reaching more than 20,000 residents.

"Aflac stands firmly behind the promise that we have kept since the founding of the company in 1955: to operate our business in a way that is both profitable and responsible," said Aflac Chief Brand and Communications Officer Catherine Hernandez-Blades.

Visit Aflac.com/csrreport to see the full 2017 Aflac Corporate Social Responsibility Report, "More Than a Promise."