Aflac unveils its 2016 corporate social responsibility report

“Everyone Has the Power to Do Good" is the theme of the recently unveiled 2016 corporate social responsibility (CSR) report from Aflac. And of course, "everyone" includes the company and its employees.

"We have learned through our own research that a healthy company culture is inextricably linked to corporate social responsibility,” said Aflac chairman and CEO Dan Amos. “Companies that ‘do good’ for others do better in business.”

Doing good — for people both inside and outside the company — has long been a part of Aflac’s mission. Some of the CSR highlights in 2016 included:

Celebrating diversity: 66.5 percent of Aflac employees are women, and 44.5 percent are ethnic minorities.

Aflac employees received a total of 650 trees in celebration of Arbor Day. Engaging with suppliers and vendors who are diverse: Aflac did $10.9 million in business with women-owned suppliers.

Watch the video to hear from Aflac executives on the importance of corporate citizenship, and from employees who’ve been honored for making a difference.