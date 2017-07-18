The 'Breakfast Crew' Is Filling a Need — and Filling Stomachs

Sometimes helping a person in need comes down to something fairly simple — in this case, breakfast.

In Louisville, Kentucky, Volunteers of America runs an emergency shelter that can house up to 25 families. The shelter provides these families with beds and a roof over their heads as they transition to permanent housing. One thing it doesn’t provide, due to lack of funding, is a hot breakfast.

David Watson, Aflac regional sales coordinator in Louisville, saw the need and set out to meet it.

"I called some of my friends, one of my neighbors, and we started putting together a group, and that became the Breakfast Crew,” said Watson.

Word about the Breakfast Crew’s pancakes, French toast and eggs got around and soon families started to line up in the morning to fill their plates.

"It’s kind of exciting to know that you’re starting people’s day off with a positive,” said Watson, who was named Mid-States volunteer of the year for 2017 by Volunteers of America.

Watch the video to see Watson and the Breakfast Crew in action.