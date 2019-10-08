Brian Penn: 'The Champ's' Biggest Fan Aflac employee and Auburn alumnus rallies colleagues to raise more than $70,000 for boy with leukemia.

Brian Penn, a vulnerability management consultant for Aflac and a proud Auburn University alumnus, frequently visits AuburnSports.com to check for scores, school updates and more.

But this time, it wasn't sports that caught his eye. Penn came across a story about Hayden, who at 7 years old had been diagnosed with leukemia.

He knew that donating to the family's GoFundMe page would help. But he wanted to do more.

With help from Aflac and his alma mater, Hayden was able to attend an Auburn football game, and was even invited out onto the field.

To date, Hayden's GoFundMe has raised more than $70,000, thanks in part to Penn and his colleagues at Aflac.

Watch the video above to learn more.