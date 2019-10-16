Carmen Buckner is Aflac’s ‘family man’ Buckner is dedicated to creating and maintaining a family atmosphere, both at work and in his service to the community.

When he’s not taking care of his employees and fostering a family atmosphere in his Aflac office, Carmen Buckner is volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, helping people in need move into a new home. You can also find him on the baseball diamond, volunteering as an umpire for his local little league.

Buckner oversees Employee Appreciation Week at Aflac, ensuring the company’s staff feels appreciated for all their hard work.

Buckner was chosen as an Aflac CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) Hero because of his steadfast dedication to creating and maintaining a culture of respect and inclusion, both in his volunteer work and in his job at Aflac.

Learn more about Buckner in the video above.