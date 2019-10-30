CSR Hero Sharon Baker is Making Aflac a Greener Place Baker puts her passion for environmentalism to work.

As an Aflac supervisor in policy services, Sharon Baker spends her days not only taking care of Aflac customers, but spreading awareness about the importance of taking care of the environment. She does this by volunteering on Aflac’s green event committee and educating colleagues about conservation issues.

She’s also a big part of Aflac’s commitment to protecting natural resources through energy conservation, recycling and waste reduction. A believer that every day is Earth Day, she is a champion for actions that everyone can take to make a difference. In fact, because of people like Sharon, recycling is ingrained in Aflac’s culture, and in 2018 the company diverted approximately 1 million pounds of their solid waste from the landfill through recycling.

For those reasons, Baker was named one of seven Aflac CSR Heroes for 2018.

“I think it’s very important for companies to be involved with the environment, because it shows our policyholders that we’re looking at the big picture,” Baker said.