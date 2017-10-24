Curefest 2017: Taking aim at childhood cancer

Childhood cancer receives less than 5 percent of the national funding that goes toward cancer research and treatment. To help make it a national priority, Aflac once again joined Curefest for Childhood Cancer at its annual event near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Since 2011, thousands of people from more than 40 states have convened at Curefest to speak as one voice against childhood cancer.

As a sponsor of the event, Aflac helped bring together 80 different pediatric cancer organizations “to let everyone know how important it is that we fund research and treatment for childhood cancer,” said Catherine Hernandez-Blades, senior vice president for corporate communications.

The weekend included a rally, a candlelight vigil, a march to the Capitol, performances and a special appearance by the Aflac Duck.

Aflac sponsored Curefest as part of their mission to make a difference in the lives of children with cancer. Get involved and show your support by joining Aflac in the fight. On social media, like, share or post using the hashtag #duckprints and Aflac will donate an additional $2, up to $1.5 million, to the Aflac Foundation, Inc. in 2017.

To find out how you can get involved please visit AflacChildhoodCancer.org.