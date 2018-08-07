Fighting Cancer One Dollar at a Time

When you care deeply about a cause, it’s never a burden or challenge to give your all in support — or to fight the good fight.

For Diane Hintz, independent sales agent licensed to sell Aflac products, that cause is fighting cancer. A powerhouse fundraiser for Relay for Life, Hintz has brought in more than $83,000 for the organization over the past nine years.

The daughter of a breast cancer survivor, Hintz works year round to help raise money for all different types of cancer.

“I always want to help people all the time, and I think that kind of fits hand in hand with Aflac because we’re selling policies to people who truly need it,” she said. “That’s just my main driver: helping people in need.”

Watch the video to learn more about how Hintz is working with Relay for Life to make a difference in the fight against cancer.