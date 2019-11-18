Film Debut Honors the Journeys of Childhood Cancer Survivors ‘Moments of Joy’ highlights Aflac’s near-25-year commitment to raising awareness for childhood cancer while addressing the challenges kids face.

Out of all the funding the United States earmarks for cancer research and treatment, only 4% is assigned to childhood cancer.

Aflac, a longtime ally to families facing this frightening ordeal, is trying to highlight this disparity and ease the struggles of patients and families. The company has distributed My Special Aflac Duck®, a robotic companion for children during treatments and doctor visits, to more than 5,700 patients in 48 states. It has also debuted “Moments of Joy,” a documentary created by Chispa House , a purpose-driven film and content production company.

“Moments of Joy” is a 35-minute film that was introduced Sept. 25 during The Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C. It spotlights the emotional challenges and inspirational stories of children facing cancer, as well as the impact on families, health care providers and others who support them.

"We are extremely proud of how this film shines a bright light on the young children and their families who, at no fault of their own, are thrust into the incredible challenges that childhood cancer presents," Aflac Chairman and CEO Dan Amos said.

Aflac invited several survivors and their families to attend the film’s premiere, where the children got to walk the “gold carpet” and interact with a My Special Aflac Duck ... and the real Aflac Duck.

“We just want to give them an incredible moment of joy,” said filmmaker Andrew Levy. “That’s what tonight is all about.”